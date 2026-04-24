Max Klare News: Added by Rams

The Rams selected Klare in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 61st overall.

Klare (6-foot-4, 246 pounds) is a natural fit for head coach Sean McVay's offense, having showcased natural acumen as a route runner during college along with solid speed and athleticism, though he didn't take part in drills at the combine and has room for improvement as a blocker. As a redshirt junior at Ohio State in 2025, Klare totaled 43 receptions for 448 yards and two touchdowns on 56 targets across 14 games. As a rookie, however, Klare's opportunities project to be significantly limited as he works to establish himself in one of the NFL's most crowded TE rooms. All of Colby Parkinson, Tyler Higbee, Terrance Ferguson and Davis Allen had roles on offense in 2025.