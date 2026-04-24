Max Klare headshot

Max Klare News: Added by Rams

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

The Rams selected Klare in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 61st overall.

Klare (6-foot-4, 246 pounds) is a natural fit for head coach Sean McVay's offense, having showcased natural acumen as a route runner during college along with solid speed and athleticism, though he didn't take part in drills at the combine and has room for improvement as a blocker. As a redshirt junior at Ohio State in 2025, Klare totaled 43 receptions for 448 yards and two touchdowns on 56 targets across 14 games. As a rookie, however, Klare's opportunities project to be significantly limited as he works to establish himself in one of the NFL's most crowded TE rooms. All of Colby Parkinson, Tyler Higbee, Terrance Ferguson and Davis Allen had roles on offense in 2025.

Max Klare
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Klare See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Klare See More
2026 NFL Draft: NFC Team Fantasy Football Needs & Prospect Targets
NFL
2026 NFL Draft: NFC Team Fantasy Football Needs & Prospect Targets
Author Image
Jim Coventry
2 days ago
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Two-Round Final Mock
NFL
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Two-Round Final Mock
Author Image
Mario Puig
2 days ago
AI Projections for the 2026 NFL Draft Rounds 1-3
NFL
AI Projections for the 2026 NFL Draft Rounds 1-3
Author Image
Christopher Boan
8 days ago
Best Ball Strategy: Late Round Rookie Targets Pre-NFL Draft
NFL
Best Ball Strategy: Late Round Rookie Targets Pre-NFL Draft
Author Image
John McKechnie
9 days ago
NFL Draft: Final Pre-Draft Rookie Top-60 Rankings
NFL
NFL Draft: Final Pre-Draft Rookie Top-60 Rankings
Author Image
Mario Puig
15 days ago