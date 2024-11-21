Max Melton Injury: Dealing with illness

Melton (illness) did not participate at the Cardinals' practice Thursday, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Melton popped up on the practice report with an undisclosed illness Thursday, forcing him to sit out. The cornerback will look to return to practice Friday, but if he is ultimately unavailable for Sunday's contest against the Seahawks, Kei'Trel Clark would stand to see an increase in workload at cornerback.