Melton (neck) was considered to be a limited participant at the Cardinals' walkthrough Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Melton produced nine total tackles (eight solo), a forced fumble and a pass defensed in Arizona's 17-15 win over the Chargers on Monday, picking up an apparent neck injury in the process. The cornerback will have two more chances to log a full session before the team's Week 8 contest in Miami on Sunday.