Max Melton Injury: Limited Wednesday

Melton (shin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

The 2024 second-round pick logged two total tackles over 16 defensive snaps in Arizona's Week 15 win over New England before exiting the game with a shin injury. Melton's practice participation Thursday and Friday will likely offer the best insight into whether he can play through the issue in Week 16, when the Cardinals face the Panthers.