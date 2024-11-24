Max Melton Injury: Now questionable for Week 12

Melton (illness) has been downgraded to questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Melton has been under the weather all week, and while he was initially listed with no injury designation Friday, it appears he hasn't been able to shake off his illness. Whether Melton will play Sunday won't be officially known until the Cardinals post their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.