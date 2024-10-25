Max Melton News: Cleared ahead of Week 8

Melton (neck) was a full participant in Friday's practice and carries no injury designation into Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Melton logged consecutive limited practices due to a neck injury he picked up during Monday's win over the Chargers. However, he was able to practice without restrictions Friday, and the rookie second-round pick will be good to go for Sunday's contest. Melton has logged 24 tackles (22 solo), one pass breakup and one forced fumble over the first seven games of the regular season.