Melton recorded nine tackles (eight solo), a pass defensed and a forced fumble in Monday's 17-15 win over the Chargers.

The backup cornerback entered for the injured Sean Murphy-Bunting (neck) in the first half. Melton ended up playing on 80 percent of the defensive snaps. The 2024 second-round pick will be in line to play more if Murphy-Bunting is forced to miss additional time.