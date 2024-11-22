Max Melton News: Ready for Sunday

Melton (illness) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Melton was added to the Cardinals' injury report Thursday after recording a DNP due to an illness. However, the rookie corner from Rutgers practiced in full Friday, suggesting that he's moved past his illness in time for Sunday's divisional matchup. With Melton back at full health, he's expected to serve as one of Arizona's top backup corners in Week 12.