Max Tomczak News: Dropped by Buffalo

Tomczak was waived by the Bills on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Tomczak signed with the Bills after going undrafted in late April, but the team has now decided to move in another direction. Across his four seasons at Youngstown State, the 21-year-old wideout racked up a whopping 225 receptions for 3,024 yards and 15 touchdowns.