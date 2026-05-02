Max Tomczak News: Signs deal with Bills
Tomczak signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent on April 25, Ryan Talbot of Syracuse.com reports.
Tomczak set a number of records at Youngstown State during his collegiate career, racking up 225 receptions and at least one catch in 46 consecutive games. He'll have to prove he can reliably separate from coverage as a pro, but he's worth noting due to his strong collegiate production.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app