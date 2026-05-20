Maxwell Hairston News: Past ankle issue
Hairston (ankle) was spotted participating in Buffalo's OTAs on Wednesday, Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com reports.
Hairston didn't play in either of Buffalo's two playoff games last season due to an ankle injury, but it now appears he's moved past the issue. The 2025 first-round pick from Kentucky appeared in 11 regular-season contests during his rookie campaign, recording 18 total tackles and five passes defensed, including two interceptions. Entering his second NFL season, Hairston is expected to operate as one of Buffalo's top outside cornerbacks.
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