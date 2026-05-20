Maxx Crosby Injury: Back for training camp?

Las Vegas is "counting" on Crosby (knee) being ready for training camp, Paul Gutierrez of the team's official site reports.

Crosby underwent knee surgery this offseason to repair a torn meniscus, but it now appears the Raiders are expecting him to return at some point during training camp. The All-Pro edge-rusher was dealt from Las Vegas to Baltimore in early March, though the deal ultimately collapsed following a failed physical. Nonetheless, the Raiders' expectation that Crosby will be back for training camp is a positive sign that he could be ready for the team's regular-season opener Sep. 13.