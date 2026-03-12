Maxx Crosby Injury: Embraces playing for Raiders

Crosby (knee) shared a message affirming his commitment to playing for Las Vegas on Wednesday, one day after the Ravens reneged on a trade agreement that would have sent him to Baltimore in exchange for 2026 and 2027 first-round draft picks, Ryan McFadden of ESPN reports.

Crosby is working his way back from surgery undergone on his left knee in January to repair a torn meniscus. Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the planned trade to the Ravens fell through due to a failed physical, while Crosby's agent stated on his personal social media accounts that the star pass rusher is ahead of schedule in his recovery and remains on track to retake the field in time for offseason activities. With Crosby having affirmed his commitment to the team, it appears he will play out his age-29 season and potentially beyond in Las Vegas, unless a new trade partner materializes. Baltimore has since signed edge rusher Trey Hendrickson to a four-year, $112 million deal.