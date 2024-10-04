Maxx Crosby Injury: Has chance to play vs. Denver

Crosby (ankle) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Crosby sat out the Raiders' Week 4 win over the Browns, which was the first game he missed in his NFL career. It looked like he was in jeopardy of missing a second straight game after logging DNPs in the first two practices of the week. However, Crosby gave himself a shot at playing in Sunday's AFC West showdown after practicing in a limited capacity Friday. If Crosby cannot play Sunday, 2023 first-rounder Tyree Wilson would start at defensive end for a second straight game opposite Charles Snowden.