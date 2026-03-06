Maxx Crosby Injury: Headed to Baltimore

Las Vegas is trading Crosby (knee) to the Ravens in exchange for 2026 and 2027 first-round draft picks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Crosby is a five-time Pro Bowler who racked up 69.5 sacks over 110 regular-season games spanning seven seasons with the Raiders. He dealt with a knee injury that required surgery last year and missed the final two weeks of the campaign, but he's expected to be back to full health by the beginning of training camp. Crosby is widely regarded one of the league's top pass rushers and should immediately boost a Baltimore pass rush that tied for third-to-last in the NFL with just 30 sacks during the regular season in 2025. The trade can't be processed until next week, per Schefter, but it appears to be fully agreed upon.