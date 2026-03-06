Maxx Crosby headshot

Maxx Crosby Injury: Headed to Baltimore

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2026 at 6:36pm

Las Vegas is trading Crosby (knee) to the Ravens in exchange for 2026 and 2027 first-round draft picks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Crosby is a five-time Pro Bowler who racked up 69.5 sacks over 110 regular-season games spanning seven seasons with the Raiders. He dealt with a knee injury that required surgery last year and missed the final two weeks of the campaign, but he's expected to be back to full health by the beginning of training camp. Crosby is widely regarded one of the league's top pass rushers and should immediately boost a Baltimore pass rush that tied for third-to-last in the NFL with just 30 sacks during the regular season in 2025. The trade can't be processed until next week, per Schefter, but it appears to be fully agreed upon.

Maxx Crosby
Baltimore Ravens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxx Crosby See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxx Crosby See More
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
62 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 17 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 17 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
67 days ago
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
68 days ago
NFL Reactions Week 17: Fantasy NFL Recap & Key Takeaways
NFL
NFL Reactions Week 17: Fantasy NFL Recap & Key Takeaways
Author Image
Jim Coventry
68 days ago
Gameday Injuries: Week 17
NFL
Gameday Injuries: Week 17
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
68 days ago