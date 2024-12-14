Maxx Crosby Injury: Likely done for campaign

Crosby (ankle) is expected to undergo season-ending arthroscopic ankle surgery, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Crosby has been battling an ankle injury since Week 2, and the issue caused him to miss the first game of his career Week 4 against Cleveland. The three-time Pro Bowler has since been on the field for nearly every one of Las Vegas' defensive snaps, but he hasn't been able to overcome the issue and was ruled out for Monday's Week 15 contest against Atlanta earlier Saturday. It appears the decision has been made for Crosby to cut his campaign short and undergo surgery with an aim toward being ready to suit up for the start of next season. If his 2024 campaign is indeed over, the star defensive end will finish with 45 tackles (28 solo), including 7.5 sacks, and five defensed passes over 12 games.