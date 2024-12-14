Maxx Crosby Injury: Likely needs season-ending surgery

Crosby, who has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Falcons, revealed in an Instagram post Saturday that he expects to undergo season-ending arthroscopic surgery on his injured ankle.

In his post, Crosby relayed that he first suffered a high-ankle sprain in the Week 2 win over the Ravens, but he played the following week in a loss to Carolina before aggravating the injury and sitting out a Week 4 win over the Browns. He proceeded to play in each of the next nine games, but after the same ankle got rolled up on again in this past Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers, Crosby has scheduled a meeting in Charlotte on Monday with Dr. Robert Anderson, who is expected to arthroscopic surgery on the ankle. Adam Schefter of ESPN notes that the scope will determine whether Crosby needs a second surgery, which will depend on how much damage is detected. In any case, the expectation is that Crosby will be ready to go for the start of the 2025 season. He'll conclude his 2024 campaign with 45 tackles (28 solo), 7.5 sacks and five passes defensed over 12 games.