Maxx Crosby Injury: Logs another DNP

Crosby (ankle) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Crosby has now missed the first two practices this week after sustaining a high-ankle sprain in Week 3 against the Panthers. He's never missed a game in his career, but the 2019 fourth-round pick is in jeopardy of doing so unless he can practice in some capacity Friday.