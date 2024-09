Maxx Crosby Injury: Misses Wednesday's practice

Crosby (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Crosby played through an ankle injury during the Raiders' Week 3 loss to the Panthers and emerged from Sunday's contest with a high ankle sprain. His practice participation Thursday and Friday will provide a better indication of his possible availability in Week 4, though the All-Pro defensive end has yet to miss a game in his career.