Crosby missed the first game of his career in Week 4 after sustaining an ankle injury the week prior, and following Wednesday's DNP, it appears he could be in jeopardy of missing even more time. The All-Pro pass rusher will likely need to upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday in order to suit up for the Raiders' Week 5 matchup against the Broncos.