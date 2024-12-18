Fantasy Football
Maxx Crosby Injury: Officially goes to IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Las Vegas placed Crosby (ankle) on its injured reserve list Wednesday.

This was a foregone conclusion, as Crosby underwent a tightrope procedure Tuesday to address an ankle injury he aggravated in Week 14. He's expected to be ready for the start of the 2025 season, but for the rest of this year, 2023 first-rounder Tyree Wilson figures to step in as the starter on the edge across from K'Lavon Chaisson.

