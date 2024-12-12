Maxx Crosby Injury: Sits out of practice Thursday
Crosby (ankle) did not participate in practice Thursday.
The two-time All-Pro defensive end dealt with an ankle issue earlier in the year that forced him to miss a game, in Week 4, for the first time in his career. It's unclear if this is the same issue. The Raiders have two more practice sessions for Crosby to get back on the field ahead of Monday's matchup with the Falcons.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now