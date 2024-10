Head coach Antonio Pierce said Monday that Crosby's (ankle) status for Week 5 will depend on practice this week, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Crosby missed the first game of his career this past Sunday, bringing an 86-game active streak to an end. The veteran pass rusher was unable to practice during Week 4 prep, so he'll likely need to get on the field in some capacity this week to have a chance to play against the Broncos this Sunday.