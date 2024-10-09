Maxx Crosby Injury: Still dealing with ankle injury

Crosby (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.

The All-Pro edge rusher recorded three total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, while playing through his ankle issue in the Raiders' Week 5 loss to the Broncos, so holding him out of Wednesday's practice is most likely precautionary. Crosby's participation Thursday and Friday will provide a better indication of whether he can continue playing through this ankle injury in Week 6, when the Raiders host the Steelers.