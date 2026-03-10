Maxx Crosby headshot

Maxx Crosby Injury: Trade to Baltimore off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2026 at 5:11pm

Per the Raiders, the Ravens "have backed out of our trade agreement" for Crosby (knee), Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. "We will have no further comment at this time."

Last Friday, it was reported that Las Vegas agreed to trade Crosby to Baltimore for 2026 and 2027 first-round picks, but the move wasn't going to become official until the new league year. With the deal now called off due to a failed physical, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the star pass rusher remains under contract with the Raiders for the time being, while the Ravens retain their first-rounders this year and next.

Maxx Crosby
Las Vegas Raiders
