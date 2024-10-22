Maxx Crosby News: Adds to sack total in loss to Rams

Crosby recorded three tackles (one solo), including one sack in Sunday's 20-15 loss to the Rams.

Crosby played all 55 defensive snaps for the Raiders despite being hampered by an ankle injury that forced him to miss back-to-back practices earlier in the week, and he managed to take down Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford during the first quarter of Sunday's tilt. Crosby has 6.5 sacks through his first six games played of the season, but he's yet to force a turnover ahead of a Week 8 matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.