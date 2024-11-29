Fantasy Football
Maxx Crosby News: Notches sack in loss Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Crosby recorded four tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Friday's 19-17 Week 13 loss to Kansas City.

Crosby added three quarterback hits in addition to his sack as he was able to get to Patrick Mahomes throughout the closely contested game. The sack was Crosby's first since Week 7, ending a four-game sackless span. He's up to 7.5 sacks on the season as he seeks his third straight double-digit sack camaign.

