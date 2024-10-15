Maxx Crosby News: Three tackles versus Pittsburgh

Crosby recorded three tackles (two solo), including 0.5 sacks, in the Raiders' loss to the Steelers on Sunday.

Crosby has recorded at least 0.5 sacks in four of his five appearances to begin the 2024 campaign. He's also tied for the league lead with nine tackles for loss, a category in which Crosby has led the NFL in each of the last two seasons. In total, Crosby has 20 tackles (13 solo), including 5.5 sacks, 10 QB hits and two pass breakups after five games.