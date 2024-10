Crosby (ankle) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Rams, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

Crosby opened the week with back-to-back DNPs, but he returned to practice Friday as a limited participant, which is enough for him to avoid an injury tag. Crosby has accrued 5.5 sacks through five regular-season games, and he'll look to add to his total against Matthew Stafford on Sunday.