McCallan Castles News: Let go by Green Bay
The Packers waived Castles on Friday.
Castles spent the 2025 season on the Packers' practice squad, briefly landing on the practice squad/injured list in January. The tight end did not suit up for a single game with the team but was still signed to a reserve/future contract for 2026. The team may be satisfied with the current tight end room led by Tucker Kraft, mitigating the need to maintain excessive depth even through training camp.
McCallan Castles
Free Agent
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