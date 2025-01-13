Fantasy Football
McCallan Castles headshot

McCallan Castles News: Staying with Bolts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 13, 2025

The Chargers signed Castles to a reserve/future contract Monday.

Castles was waived from injured reserve by the Eagles on Sept. 23 due to an undisclosed injury. He was signed to the Chargers' practice squad Oct. 15 but was not elevated to the active roster during the 2024 season. The 25-year-old tight end will have a chance to develop under the Chargers' coaching staff during the offseason and will look to earn a spot on the 53-man roster for the 2025 campaign.

McCallan Castles
Los Angeles Chargers
