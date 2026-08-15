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McKinnley Jackson Injury: DNP on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 9:50pm

Jackson (ankle) did not participate in Saturday's practice, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson suffered an ankle injury in Thursday's preseason opener against the Lions. It is unclear how long the defensive tackle will be out with the issue. If Jackson must miss time, Kris Jenkins could see increased rotational reps in next Saturday's preseason contest against the Bears.

McKinnley Jackson
Cincinnati Bengals
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