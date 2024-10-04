McKinnley Jackson Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Jackson (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Ravens.

The rookie defensive lineman was designated to return from Cincinnati's injured reserve list Wednesday and has practiced in full all week, so it appears likely that his NFL debut could come in Week 5. However, Jackson must be activated to the Bengals' active roster by the time of Sunday's contest to play. If that doesn't happen, expect Lawrence Guy to see increased work on the Bengals' defensive line.