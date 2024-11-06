Fantasy Football
Mecole Hardman headshot

Mecole Hardman Injury: Dealing with injuries

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 6, 2024 at 2:15pm

Hardman (shoulder/knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Hardman exited the Chiefs' Week 9 win over the Buccaneers with a shoulder injury before later returning. It also now appears that the Georgia product is also dealing with a knee issue, likely sustained Monday night. Hardman's practice participation Thursday and Friday will be the best indication of whether he can suit up for Sunday's matchup against the Broncos.

Mecole Hardman
Kansas City Chiefs
