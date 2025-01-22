Mecole Hardman Injury: Finishing season on IR

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that Hardman (knee) will not be activated from injured reserve, ruling him out for a return during the playoffs, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Hardman's 21-day practice window thus comes to a close without him being activated in advance of Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bills, or a potential Super Bowl appearance should Kansas City advance past Buffalo. He appeared in 12 games with the Chiefs during the regular season, securing 12 of 14 targets for 90 yards, rushing five times for 62 yards and a score and playing a key role in the return game. Hardman is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.