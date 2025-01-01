Mecole Hardman Injury: Gets green light to practice

Kansas City designated Hardman (knee) for return to practice from its injured reserve list Wednesday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Hardman has missed the Chiefs' last four games due to a lingering knee issue, but it now looks like he's on track to suit up again soon. However, with rookie first-rounder Xavier Worthy having taken over as Kansas City's top speed threat, it's not totally clear what kind of role awaits Hardman when that happens.