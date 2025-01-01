Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mecole Hardman headshot

Mecole Hardman Injury: Gets green light to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 1, 2025 at 10:35am

Kansas City designated Hardman (knee) for return to practice from its injured reserve list Wednesday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Hardman has missed the Chiefs' last four games due to a lingering knee issue, but it now looks like he's on track to suit up again soon. However, with rookie first-rounder Xavier Worthy having taken over as Kansas City's top speed threat, it's not totally clear what kind of role awaits Hardman when that happens.

Mecole Hardman
Kansas City Chiefs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now