Mecole Hardman Injury: Logs another limited session
Hardman (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
The 2019 second-round pick from Georgia was designated to return from injured reserve Jan. 1 and has now opened the Chiefs' week of practice with back-to-back limited sessions. Hardman's practice participation Thursday will likely offer the best indication of whether he can return for Saturday's divisional-round matchup against the Texans. However, Hardman must still be added to the Chiefs' active roster in order to suit up Saturday, regardless of his practice status Thursday.
