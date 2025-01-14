Mecole Hardman Injury: Remains limited in practice
Hardman (knee), who is on injured reserve, was a limited practice participant Tuesday.
Hardman had his practice window opened Jan. 1 and was deemed a limited practice participant throughout Week 18 prep. He wasn't activated ahead of that week's game against Denver and had an extra stretch of rest with the Chiefs holding a first-round playoff bye. Hardman has been on injured reserve since hurting his knee during a practice session in early December.
