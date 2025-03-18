Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mecole Hardman headshot

Mecole Hardman Injury: Signing with Packers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

The Packers signed Hardman (knee) to a one-year deal Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Hardman will head to Green Bay after catching 12 passes for 90 yards and carrying the ball five times for an additional 62 yards and a touchdown in 12 games for the Chiefs last season. He suffered a knee injury in December that landed him on injured reserve but can contribute on both offense and as a returner once healthy.

Mecole Hardman
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now