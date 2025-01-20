Mecole Hardman Injury: Uncertain for Sunday's game

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said "we'll see how that goes" when asked Monday about Hardman (knee) coming off IR in time for Sunday's AFC Conference Championship game against the Bills, Charles Goldman of AtoZSports.com reports.

"I haven't made any decisions on that yet," Reid said. "[Hardman has] worked hard to try and get himself back." The return specialist and depth wideout had his 21-day practice window opened Jan. 1, but he's yet to upgrade beyond limited on-field activity. If Kansas City doesn't activate Hardman before his practice window closes, he will have to remain on IR for the rest of the playoffs, including if the Chiefs advance beyond Sunday's home AFC Championship Game against Buffalo.