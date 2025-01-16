Fantasy Football
Mecole Hardman headshot

Mecole Hardman Injury: Unlikely to face Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Hardman (knee) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's AFC divisional-round game against the Texans.

Hardman was placed on injured reserve Dec. 7 due to a knee injury, and it doesn't appear likely that he will be activated from IR ahead of Saturday's playoff bout. If the Chiefs beat the Texans, then Hardman would have an opportunity to be activated from IR for the AFC Championship Game.

Mecole Hardman
Kansas City Chiefs
