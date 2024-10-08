Mecole Hardman News: Makes most of limited snaps

Hardman hauled in all four targets for 33 yards during Monday's 26-13 victory versus New Orleans.

Hardman managed to nab four passes on his four targets while tallying only eight offensive snaps on the night. While it's a positive sign that Hardman was targeted on half of the snaps he logged, it also doesn't leave much room for growth. That said, Hardman's play could earn him more run if he proves to be a reliable weapon for a Chiefs offense likely down its expected to starters in Rashee Rice (knee) and Hollywood Brown (shoulder) for the remainder of the regular season, at a minimum.