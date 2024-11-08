Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Mecole Hardman headshot

Mecole Hardman News: Ready for Week 10

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Hardman (shoulder/knee) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Broncos after practicing fully Friday.

Hardman was limited both Wednesday and Thursday, but he's been cleared for Week 10 action after Friday's full session. With DeAndre Hopkins, Xavier Worthy and Justin Watson also in the Chiefs' wideout mix, Hardman carries limited fantasy lineup upside ahead of Sunday's contest.

Mecole Hardman
Kansas City Chiefs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now