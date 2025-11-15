Hardman landed on the Bills' practice squad this past Monday, nearly two months after being let go by the Packers. He'll now be a member of Buffalo's active roster and will give the team another option as a returner on special teams and at wide reciver. Hardman appeared in 12 regular-season games for the Chiefs in 2024 and logged 12 catches (on 14 targets) for 90 yards, along with five carries for 62 yards and a score. He also turned five kickoff returns into 132 yards and 20 punt returns into 203 yards.