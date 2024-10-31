Mekhi Becton Injury: Full practice participant Thursday
Becton (concussion) was listed as a full practice participant Thursday.
Becton was diagnosed with a concussion in Week 7, which kept him off the field during the Eagles' Week 8 win over the Bengals. He was listed as an LP/FP to open the week, but he'll still need to pass through the league's five-step concussion protocols before being cleared ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
