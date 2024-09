Mekhi Becton Injury: Limited in Wednesday's walkthrough

Becton (finger) was a limited participant in the Eagles' walkthrough session Wednesday.

Becton tore the ligament in his left ring finger during the Eagles' win over the Saints in Week 3. However, the 2020 first-round pick is expected to suit up against the Buccaneers on Sunday while wearing a cast on his finger, per Zach Berman of The Athletic.