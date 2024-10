Becton (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's contest against the Bengals.

Becton suffered a concussion during the Eagles' Week 7 win over the Giants. He was in concussion protocols all week and was unable to practice, which puts him in jeopardy of missing the Eagles' Week 9 contest against the Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 3. Tyler Steen is the top candidate to start at right guard for Sunday's contest.