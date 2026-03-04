Mekhi Becton News: Released by Los Angeles
The Chargers released Becton on Wednesday.
Becton signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Chargers last offseason after winning the Super Bowl with the Eagles. In his lone season with Los Angeles, Becton appeared in 15 regular-season games, making 14 starts at right guard. He wasn't the same player he was with Philadelphia and will now be hunting for a new team.
Mekhi Becton
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mekhi Becton See More
-
General NFL Article
NFL Draft Pick Value Study: Pro Bowl Rate, Bust Rate, and Success Rate for All 32 First-Round Picks Of Last 25 Classes15 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips66 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips67 days ago
-
NFL Picks
Texans vs Chargers Saturday Football NFL Picks67 days ago
-
Exploiting the Matchups
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Love Out, AJB In, Fannin Questionable68 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mekhi Becton See More