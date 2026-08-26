Mekhi Blackmon News: Let go by Indianapolis
The Colts waived Blackmon on Wednesday.
Blackmon was traded to the Colts from the Vikings last August. The cornerback was recovering from a torn ACL that caused him to miss the entirety of the 2024 season, but he still managed to appear in all 17 regular-season games for the Colts. Blackmon will now be placed on waivers, and there is a good chance he is claimed by a team in need of 53-man cornerback depth. If the 27-year-old clears waivers, he will become a free agent able to sign with any franchise.
Mekhi Blackmon
Free Agent
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