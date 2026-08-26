Mekhi Blackmon headshot

Mekhi Blackmon News: Let go by Indianapolis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

The Colts waived Blackmon on Wednesday.

Blackmon was traded to the Colts from the Vikings last August. The cornerback was recovering from a torn ACL that caused him to miss the entirety of the 2024 season, but he still managed to appear in all 17 regular-season games for the Colts. Blackmon will now be placed on waivers, and there is a good chance he is claimed by a team in need of 53-man cornerback depth. If the 27-year-old clears waivers, he will become a free agent able to sign with any franchise.

Mekhi Blackmon
 Free Agent
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