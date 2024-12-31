Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mekhi Garner headshot

Mekhi Garner News: Joins Philadelphia's practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

The Eagles signed Garner to their practice squad Tuesday.

Garner was placed on Philadelphia's injured reserve list in August due to a hamstring injury and was subsequently waived with an injury settlement. The 24-year-old cornerback is presumably now healthy and has linked up with the Eagles again. Garner played in four games with Philadelphia last year, tallying 26 defensive snaps and 44 special-teams snaps without recording any additional stats.

Mekhi Garner
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now