Mekhi Garner News: Joins Philadelphia's practice squad
The Eagles signed Garner to their practice squad Tuesday.
Garner was placed on Philadelphia's injured reserve list in August due to a hamstring injury and was subsequently waived with an injury settlement. The 24-year-old cornerback is presumably now healthy and has linked up with the Eagles again. Garner played in four games with Philadelphia last year, tallying 26 defensive snaps and 44 special-teams snaps without recording any additional stats.
Mekhi Garner
Free Agent
